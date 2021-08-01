Many multiplayer and online games these days have some sort of ranked game mode, especially the multiplayer titles with a more competitive focus. However, it looks like the next chapter in the Battlefield series will not include a Ranked mode at launch, but may include on in the future.

Speaking in an interview recently, Justin Wiebe, the Senior Design Director at Ripple Effect Studios (formerly DICE LA), confirmed that the developers are waiting to hear what the community says about adding a ranked game mode in Battlefield 2042 before they officially implement one.

“Yeah, so there’s no plan to have any kind of ranked or esport mode at launch,” Wiebe said. “This is something that obviously we want to hear more about from the community. If again, this — I’m using this phrase a lot — but if that’s something that’s important to the community, we’d like to hear about it, and you know, we’ll kind of see what happens after that.”

How exactly a ranked game mode would work in a game like Battlefield is unclear, but if the community demands it enough then we might see one eventually come to BF2042 after launch.

Additionally, the Rental Server Program is not coming back to Battlefield2042, which some players have complained about because rental servers can stay up 24/7 and build genuine communities, whereas it is hard to do so in the alternative.

The developers are clearly eager to add and expand more features to the game based on community feedback, including the aforementioned ranked game mode as well as new and improved content in the recently revealed Battlefield Portal game mode.

What do you think? Are you excited for Battlefield 2042? Would you be interested in a ranked mode for it? How would that work? And what other features would you like to see added based on community feedback? Let us know!

Source