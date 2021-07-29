Veterans from across several major game studios have formed together to create a brand new independent game studio called That’s No Moon, focusing on narrative-driven content with their first project given a $100 million budget in partnership with Smilegate, developers of the Crossfire series.

Many of the developers at That’s No Moon come from some big name studios including Naughty Dog, Infinity Ward, and more working on games like The Last Of Us, Call of Duty, God of War etc. In a recent statement, CEO of the new studio and former Head of PlayStation's Visual Arts Group, Michael Mumbauer, said:

“We started That’s No Moon with a singular vision of creating unforgettable stories and characters that will define and extend beyond our medium,” Mumbauer said. “I’m proud to share that ambition with such a talented team of creators and our incredible partners at Smilegate.”

That’s No Moon’s first game is apparently an Action-Adventure title that they will be partnering with Smilegate on, who have made a $100 million investment into the debut title.

“Smilegate is thrilled to be collaborating with the storytellers and game makers at That’s No Moon to create new experiences that will inspire empathy and deeper personal connections with players around the world,” said the Vice President of Business Development at Smilegate, Harold Kim.

“We look forward to working with them and continuing to invest in visionary development teams seeking to bring bold new ideas and innovation to gaming.”

Of course, details are very slim on what game the studio is working on, as it is obviously very early in development since the studio only just formed. But we know it will be a narrative-driven Action Adventure title, and considering the kinds of veterans on board and the large budget, expect production quality to be pretty high.

What is interesting is that the announcement also mentions the studio considers itself at “the intersections of games, film, and TV.” Combined with Mumbauer’s statement of ‘extending the medium’, it’s clear that That’s No Moon isn’t just looking towards video games as opportunities to tell rich stories.

What do you think? Are you excited for what the new studio has to offer? What kind of game do you hope they make? And how do you feel about game studios delving into Film and TV outside of games as well? Let us know!

