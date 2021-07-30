Valve has long been one of the biggest and most beloved developers of our time, creating some of the most popular games that have proven to be favorites even decades later. They’ve also been involved in a lot of community projects, and the latest one includes a Remastered collection of Half-Life 2 and its DLC episodes.

Created by some fan modders, the same team behind the Half-Life 2: Update mod in 2015, Half-Life 2: Remastered Collection recently popped up on SteamDB files. Valve has even reportedly given consent to the team behind it, much like the well received Half-Life 1 remake known as Black Mesa last year.

It’s currently unknown how far along the team is in development, nor what kind of improvements will be made or when the collection will be released. Judging by the work on HL2 Update though, we can expect some major improvements to the graphics like lighting, shadows, textures, bug fixes, and more.

Of course, with the release of Half-Life: Alyx brought the Source 2 engine development tools to modders, so maybe the HL2 Remastered Collection will be made with the updated engine. This is just speculation of course, and it's also unknown whether this will be another free fan mod like Half Life 2 Update, or whether it will be a paid release/Early Access like Black Mesa.

What do you think? Are you excited for a Half-Life 2 Remastered Collection? What improvements would you like to see in it? Let us know!