It’s not uncommon to see games pulled from sale when they reach 'end of life status' in the physical world, but Microsoft has surprisingly announced that Forza Motorsport 7 will be completely removed from sale on September 15th, including digital copies, just 4 years after it launched.

The move has been criticized by many, mainly for being terribly confusing. For instance, by the time September 15th rolls around no one will be able to buy a digital copy of the game from official stores. However, the game will still be able to play if you already own it, and perhaps more confusingly multiplayer will still be supported even after that date.

Additionally, FM7 will be removed from Xbox Game Pass on September 15th, but if you own any of the DLC then you will receive a token via Xbox Message Centre that will allow you to keep playing (though if you don’t receive your token by August 2nd, then you can contact Xbox Support).

Many have pointed out that 4 years is an absurdly short time for a game to reach end of life status, especially in a digital world where you don’t need to worry about printing new discs and shipping them to stores. Game Pass also seems like a great way to keep the game around, and why would multiplayer still be supported?

There’s a lot of questions being brought up by the new announcement, but the good news is that Microsoft is currently selling Forza Motorsport 7 with a 75% discount (just $10!) until the game is removed from sale on September 15th. The Forza games are a series of racing titles beloved by many, and split into two distinct series: Motorsport, and Horizon.

What do you think? Have you played Forza Motorsport 7? What do you think of it? Why would it reach end of life status so quickly? And why would multiplayer still be supported thereafter? Let us know your thoughts!

