2019’s critically acclaimed indie hit is about to get bigger, with a brand new expansion coming in just a couple months. As is the case with the main game, not many details are known about the DLC, but will add a new mystery for players to explore within the solar system.

Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye is launching September 28th on PC and consoles. Presumably it will feature the same time loop gameplay as the original Outer Wilds, and take place/during the events of the main game. You can check out the reveal trailer for a taste of what you’ll discover:

“A strange satellite photo that can’t be explained. A new museum exhibit that marks the trailhead for one last journey into the wilds. Should you pull at the thread and unravel the solar system’s deepest secret, or is some knowledge better left in the dark?” The official description reads.

What do you think? Are you excited for Outer Wilds Echoes of the Eye DLC? Have you played the main game? What did you think of it? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on