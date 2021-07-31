The upcoming Action-Adventure game about a stray cat in a futuristic city just got a brand new gameplay trailer walking through what you might experience when the game officially launches. Speaking of release dates, it has also been revealed that the game has now been delayed slightly to early 2022.

Originally set to come out by the end of 2021, Stray was revealed during the PlayStation 5 Future of Gaming stream last year. Honestly, back then it looked like a pretty simple adventure game, but the new gameplay shows off far more than we were expecting in a gorgeously realized futuristic setting. Check it out below:

As you can see there is a lot more going on under the hood, as players must not only navigate the city’s sci-fi urban jungle, but there are also action/combat sequences that will require quick thinking or specific tools in order to survive. Although it was debuted by Sony for PlayStation, Stray is also launching for PC.

What do you think? Are you excited for Stray? What do you think of the gameplay above? Is it different from what you originally expected? Let us know!