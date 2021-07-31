The new Cyberpunk Action RPG has finally launched on PC and consoles, and it's safe to say that despite having only 12 people working on the game, it is one of the best looking games this year with one of the most beautifully realized world designs. But what sets the PC version apart from the consoles?

The Ascent launched this week to divisive reviews, but mostly all of them positive. The clear strengths are its art and world design, but it lacks a little polish in terms of performance. If you want to see what the difference between the PC and console version are, and what the ray tracing effects add to the game, then check out the comparison video below:

Courtesy of ElAnalistaDeBits on YouTube, the comparison video above showcases the major differences in visual quality between PC and console. You can clearly see the extra detail that ray tracing adds (which is exclusive to the PC version), but it’s also a testament to how good the game looks without it.

What do you think? Have you been playing The Ascent? What do you think of it in terms of graphics and gameplay? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on