Intel might have been in a bit of rut the last year or two, but they are certainly going to bounce back soon with the launch of their 12th gen Alder Lake processors with a new hybrid architecture design, as well as their brand new DG2 graphics cards. A new rumor suggests that the Blue Team’s first GPUs could be launching at CES 2022.

The new report comes from Hardware Academy on the Chinese forum site Weibo. According to some rough translations, the post mentions that Intel DG2 graphics cards will be launching at CES 2022. Though it does mean a possibility of an official reveal later this year before CES 2022 begins.

Although there’s not a whole lot of evidence to support this, it definitely makes a lot of sense. Intel recently said that the DG2 graphics cards are now sampling, which is the last stage before final qualification and then mass production. This means we are close to them properly launching, but could also be a little longer than we originally thought.

Additionally, CES is where Intel makes a lot of big announcements for their upcoming hardware, most notably their mobile technology. CES 2021 brought Intel’s mobile processors, and if CES 2022 marks the official launch of the new DG2 GPUs, then that would mark the first all-Intel laptops launched on the market.

So it makes a lot of sense for Intel to wait until CES 2022 before unveiling their highly anticipated range of DG2 graphics cards. After all, Intel themselves have stated that market availability for PC hardware and chips likely won’t improve much for “a couple of years”, and so a launch in early 2022 could help build enough supply during a graphics card shortage.

There is also the possibility that the rumor is only talking about mobile DG2 graphics cards, the desktop variants of which (or at least, the first model or two) could very well launch later this year. Either way, CES 2022 will likely be a big moment for Intel, as we’ll surely see the first all-Intel PCs (desktop or mobile) by then.

What do you think? Are you excited for Intel’s DG2 graphics cards? Does a launch at CES 2022 make sense? Or do you think 1 or more models will be released before then? Let us know your thoughts!

