After being delayed until later in the year, King's Bounty 2 is finally releasing soon and thankfully the developers over at 1C Entertainment have revealed the official PC system requirements, which don't seem to require a big and beefy PC in order to play at its best.

Additionally, the developers also released the first proper gameplay trailer for King's Bounty 2 so we can get a good look at what we might expect when it launches on August 24th. But first, let's take a look at the Kings Bounty 2 PC system requirements...

King's Bounty 2 minimum system requirements

King's Bounty 2 recommended system requirements

In order to run Kings Bounty 2 on High graphics settings your PC will need at least a GTX 1060 or RX 580 graphics card paired with either a Core i5-7400 or Ryzen 7 1700X processor. Your computer will also need at least 8GB of RAM to meet the recommended system requirements, which should deliver 60fps performance.

Kings Bounty 2 needs a GTX 970 or RX 480 GPU along with a Core i5-4690 or FX-9370 CPU in order to run the minimum system requirements. A computer of this performance should then deliver 60fps on Low graphics settings. You will also need at least 8GB of system memory.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the kings bounty 2 System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the kings bounty 2 GPU benchmark chart and we also have a kings bounty 2 Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.