Late last week saw the release of a brand new Cyberpunk Action RPG for PC and consoles. However, it was quickly discovered that there is a major disparity between the Steam version and the Xbox Game Pass version on PC, namely the lack of DLSS support and ray tracing issues on the Game Pass version.

Thankfully, the developers of The Ascent have announced they are working on a fix soon that will add DLSS support and fix ray tracing issues for the Game Pass version. Additionally, it has been reported that loading times take nearly twice as long as the Steam version, and some difficulty settings are also missing from the Steam copy.

Responding to a disappointed fan on Twitter, who mentioned the same issues as above, developer Neon Giant responded: “We are working on bringing them up to parity. The level load is news to me though, thanks for bringing that to my attention!”

There’s no word on exactly when the update will come to Game Pass players, but hopefully it will be sooner rather than later. Although ray tracing options are available in the Game Pass version of The Ascent, they don’t seem to change image quality or frame rate at all. However, thankfully The Ascent already looks great without ray tracing, so it’s not a huge issue for players but understandably annoying.

What do you think? Have you been playing The Ascent? Did you get it on Steam, Xbox Game Pass, or other? What do you think of it so far? How is performance for you? And are you bothered by no real ray tracing in the Game Pass version? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on