Even if you aren’t a big fan of the Halo franchise, the fact that nearly the entire series is available on PC as well as the upcoming sequel is a good thing. However, it seems that it can also lead to potential issues as well, as dataminers have just uncovered some potential story spoilers in the latest Halo Infinite technical preview.

Over the weekend, some lucky players got to try their first experience with Halo Infinite Multiplayer, the online free-to-play component of the upcoming Halo Infinite. However, it was quickly discovered that developers 343 Industries accidentally left some information pertaining to the main game’s story in the technical preview files.

Unfortunately, that meant dataminers were able to uncover some major story points from the Halo Infinite campaign. For obvious reasons we’re not including them here, but Joseph Staten, Creative Lead at 343 Industries, warned players about potential spoilers leaking online:

“Hey folks, heads up: we unintentionally included a small number of #HaloInfinite campaign files in the tech preview build. Unfortunately, these files contain spoilers,” Staten said. “Leaks like this are painful for the dev team and can ruin the campaign experience for everyone. So please, keep you eyes peeled for spoilers and don't spread them if you see them.”

There is at least a silver lining here: the information that has been leaked seems to only reference only certain story beats or objective descriptions, and since Halo Infinite seemingly takes place with a brand new set of characters, they don’t seem that spoiler-y for most fans. Other spoilers include achievement names and descriptions, as well as weapons.

But diehard fans should probably stay on their toes for the next few months, as although we don’t have an exact release date as of yet, we know the game is definitely launching this Holiday, so it’s still a while away from an official release.

What do you think? Are you excited for Halo Infinite? Did you try out the recent technical test? What did you think of it? And how do you feel about potential story spoilers for Infinite? Are you bothered by them? Or are you used to tiptoeing around spoilers before release? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on