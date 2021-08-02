2021 has been a pretty good year for gaming so far, though there have been a few months with droughts on big releases. Unfortunately August seems to be another quiet month for big game releases, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t any good and exciting titles coming out this month. So here’s our list of the biggest games coming out in August 2021…

The obvious one here is the highly anticipated MMORPG from Amazon, New World, but a couple other games are also anticipated by fans including King's Bounty 2, Psychonauts 2, and Humankind. There’s also the highly anticipated indie game 12 Minutes, the co-op shooter Aliens: Fireteam Elite, as well as multiplayer games Lemnis Gate and Naraka: Bladepoint.

So with that said, here are the 8 biggest games that are coming out in August 2021...

--------------

Lemnis Gate - August 3rd / PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

--------------

Naraka: Bladepoint - August 12th / PC

--------------

Humankind - August 17th / PC

--------------

12 Minutes - August 19tth / PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

--------------

Aliens: Fireteam Elite - August 24th / PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

--------------

King's Bounty 2 - August 24th / PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

--------------

Psychonauts 2 - August 25th / PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

--------------

New World - August 31st / PC

--------------

If you’re planning on picking up any of these games then you can vote for them in the poll below. You can also vote for multiple games if you’re planning to pick up several of them. Let us know what you’re most excited for this month in the discussion area below! And let us know if we missed any other big games coming out next month!