2K games, a subsidiary of Take-Two Interactive, have recently confirmed that they will be announcing a “new franchise” this month that will launch by the end of the fiscal year (March 2022). Based on some previous leaks, it could be the rumored Marvel XCOM game that was reported back in June.

Back in early June, before E3 2021 officially kicked off, there were a few new games that had supposedly leaked regarding 2K’s upcoming titles. A couple of them were already revealed, including Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, a Borderlands spinoff, and NBA 2K22. However, there were two other games mentioned in the leak that could be revealed soon.

The most prominent being a new game by Firaxis - who most notably worked on the recent XCOM games - who are apparently working on a new turn-based strategy game much like XCOM but set within the Marvel universe, simply described as “XCOM with Marvel heroes.”

In terms of timing though, it all adds up really. XCOM 2 was released 5 years ago now back in 2016, with a major expansion released a year later. A spinoff known as XCOM: Chimera Squad launched in 2020, however not all the development team was working on that, and for the past 4 years the Creative Director Jake Solomon has been working on another project.

