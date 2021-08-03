Take-Two Interactive recently released their quarter financial results, revealing a few interesting notes about some upcoming games. Not only did it reference a “new franchise” to be revealed this month which could be a Marvel XCOM game, but they also confirmed a release window for the upcoming Borderlands spinoff.

During the E3 2021 Summer Game Fest event, Gearbox announced Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, a brand new spinoff for the popular Borderlands franchise that focuses on gun combat in a Fantasy setting. Back then it was to be released in early 2022, and Take-Two have confirmed that it is still on track.

More specifically, they mentioned how it was planning to be released in Q4 2022 (which, in Take-Two’s fiscal calendar, runs from January to March 2022. Confusing, I know). We still don’t have much to go on considering actual gameplay, but the report mentions that “Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a full experience with a rich, story-driven co-op campaign and repeatable end-game content.”

During E3 2021, Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford described the upcoming Wonderlands spinoff a “a culmination of over a decade of on-and-off development at Gearbox Software towards a role-playing shooter set in a fantasy universe.”

“For me, bringing actual Borderlands guns to fight dragons, skeletons, goblins, and more in an original fantasy world imagined by the galaxy's deadliest 13-year-old, Tiny Tina, as a new, full-featured triple-A videogame is a dream come true.”

What do you think? Are you excited for Tiny Tinas Wonderlands? What changes/improvements would you like to see over the original Borderlands games? Let us know!