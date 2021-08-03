Although 2021 has seen some great games come out already, it’s also been a pretty slow year for big releases (at least for now). But 2022 is shaping up to be a massive year for gaming, and a new rumor suggests we’ll be adding one more big PlayStation exclusive title to that lineup, which might affect PC gamers as well.

Horizon Forbidden West may not have been announced for PC yet, but we’re pretty sure it will happen eventually. Either way, it has been reported that Guerilla Games’ upcoming sequel has now been delayed from a late 2021 release to early 2022, according to some prominent sources in the industry.

Prominent leaker and journalist, Jeff Grubb, initially started the rumors by saying that Sony was potentially “leaning toward” delaying the game to 2022, but had not actually been finalized. However, a new report from industry veteran Jason Schreier corroborates that rumor, and even suggests the delay has now been finalized.

Either way, this certainly means PC gamers will likely have to wait a tad bit longer to get their hands on the anticipated sequel. Then again, Nixxes Software is in charge of porting games to the PC platform, which will keep Guerilla hands free. So maybe the delay won’t affect PC players in the end, but it's still likely a long time before we see Horizon FW come to the platform anyway.

Uncharted 4 is the next game to be released on PC, at least according to a leaked document from Sony themselves, who haven't officially announced the PC release nor have they announced Forbidden West's delay. But we'll just have to wait and see unfortunately.

What do you think? Are you excited for Horizon Forbidden West? How long do you think until it launches for PC? Let us know!

