OnceLost Games was founded back in 2019 by Julian LeFay and Ted Peterson, who were both lead developers on the Elder Scrolls Arena and Elder Scrolls Daggerfall. Back then they revealed they were working on a new RPG game, and now we finally have our first look at that new title.

The Wayward Realms is a brand new open world Fantasy RPG, and it's got some pretty big ambitions going for it. Namely, the developers have called it “a new class of game: the Grand RPG” based on the very ambitious game mechanics it promises and total freedom of character customization and development.

“The Wayward Realms is set on a group of over 100 realistically scaled islands, known collectively as the Archipelago, where scores of factions vie for influence and power,” reads the official announcement.

“Kingdoms strive to maintain their dominance, upstarts seek to earn a place at the top, and dynasties set generational plots into motion. Should the player earn a position of prominence, they may change the course of history.”

Reading more on the official Steam page reveals some more information, including the world size which is apparently “way bigger than most other games you can think of” and includes “big cities with hundreds or thousands of NPCs, deep, dark, dangerous forests, gigantic mountain ranges, sprawling swamps and marshlands, vast oceans, and more, brought to life through dynamic, procedural generation.”

Additionally, players won’t have to choose a specific class or be limited to a certain set of skills/abilities, as you can create your own “customized skills and abilities to craft your own spells, potions, and enchantments.”

The world itself is also apparently run by a “virtual Game Master” which can make other characters and factions react differently based on your own actions. Depending on what kind of choices you make and how your character acts, the world itself will treat you differently.

Then of course we have the big one: “choice and consequence are experienced on a scale never attempted before,” reads the game’s description. We’ve heard that same line many times in other games but never quite lived up to the promise. Hopefully this time we’ll be proven wrong.

Unfortunately we have no idea when we might next see anything regarding The Wayward Realms as no release date has been revealed yet. Though some system specs have been released, and for a game that promises so much it only comes down to a modest 18GB in size, which makes me think it might not be a fully fledged first person RPG like Skyrim or third person Adventure like The Witcher 3. But we’ll have to wait and see.

What do you think? Are you interested in The Wayward Realms? What kind of game are you expecting it to be? And what’s your favorite Fantasy RPG so far? Let us know!