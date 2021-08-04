Fans of the Battlefield franchise rejoice, as EA is starting a technical playtest next week for select players who will be able to try out the highly anticipated and upcoming Battlefield 2042. Thankfully, that also means EA has revealed the official PC system requirements for the playtest.

Keep in mind that these specs may not be final though, and they could be shaved down (or up) by final release. Either way, this should give us a general idea of how well our systems will perform when BF2042 launches later this year.

Unfortunately EA didn't provide any performance expectations, but we imagine since its a multiplayer game the minimum specs target 30fps, whilst recommended targets 60fps.

There's also a couple discrepancies in the actual specs themselves, namely how it recommends a GPU with at least 8GB of video memory to play BF2042 at its best. Yet the two cards it lists have 6GB of VRAM. Additionally, we don't know the storage requirements, but being a technical playtest won't include all maps and modes at launch, so expect that sometime closer to release.

But let's get on with it shall we? Here's the official Battlefield 2042 PC system requirements for the upcoming technical playtest...

Battlefield 2042 minimum system requirements

Battlefield 2042 recommended system requirements

Battlefield 2042 requires at least an RTX 2060 or RX 5600 XT graphics card coupled with a Core i7-4790 or Ryzen 5 3600 processor in order to meet the recommended system requirements, which should run on High graphics settings at 1080p resolution and achieve 60fps performance. RAM required for BF2042 is 16GB.

Taking a look at the Battlefield 2042 minimum system requirements you will need a GTX 1050 Ti or RX 560 GPU paired with either a Core i5-6600K or FX-8350 CPU to reach the minimum specs for BF2042. You will also need 8GB of system memory, which should then deliver 30fps performance on Low graphics settings at 1080p resolution.

Overall, looking at the specs above we recommend at least a 2 year old PC in order to play Battlefield 2042 at its best.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Battlefield 2042 System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Battlefield 2042 GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Battlefield 2042 Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.