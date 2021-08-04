Blizzard announced a mobile spin-off of the popular Action RPG series Diablo a while ago, to a lot of controversy. No matter how you feel about the spin-off, Blizzard has recently announced that the launch of Diablo Immortal has been delayed until the first half of 2022 after feedback gathered from a recent technical alpha.

In a recent blog post, Blizzard stated that Diablo Immortal “is now planned for release in the first half of 2022,” which will apparently allow the developers “to add substantial improvements to the whole game.”

There has been a lot of positive feedback regarding Diablo Immortal, despite the significant backlash it experienced upon announcement. Regardless though, Blizzard is making some substantial changes to the gameplay that will make PvE and PvP content “more engaging” and “more accessible” respectively. You can check out the full list of changes here.

What do you think? Are you excited for Diablo Immortal? What other game franchises would you like to see on mobile? Let us know!

