This past year has been pretty tough for PC gamers as availability has been incredibly low and prices have been inflated way beyond MSRP, sometimes even up to 3 times as much. Despite some clear struggles, Nvidia and AMD have been working hard to get more GPUs out the door, but Nvidia has clearly fared better than the competition.

Nvidia’s hardware has always been more popular than AMD, at least in terms of graphics cards alone. Though that gap has been narrowing for a while now, with AMD providing some of their closest competition to Nvidia’s hardware in recent years. Still, Nvidia’s RTX 3090 has more market share than all of AMD’s RX 6000 series lineup, at least according to Steam users.

Steam’s Hardware and Software survey has long been a point of interest thanks to its extensive look at Steam users and the hardware they use. Although it definitely does not represent all PC users across the world, it does give us some interesting insight into the hardware habits of today’s gamers.

Currently, the RTX 3090 - the biggest and most expensive GPU of the RTX 30 series - has a share of 0.37% across all Steam users. That’s not too bad, but when you look at AMD’s entire market share for the RX 6000 series this can be pretty interesting. In total, all of AMD’s RX 6000 series lineup comes to a market share of 0.34%.

That’s just a little less than the RTX 3090 itself, which is apparently the least popular card among the RTX 30 series cards. Coming in at a close second is the RTX 3060 Ti at 0.41%, followed by the RTX 3060 at 0.64%, and finally the RTX 3080 at 0.85%. Interestingly, the most popular GPU of Nvidia’s new generation is the RTX 3070 at 1.53%.

That’s still nowhere near the market dominance of the GTX 1060, which has long been the most popular card among Steam users.

It’s worth noting that these figures don’t include mobile graphics cards, as they specifically focus on discrete desktop GPUs. If we were looking at those numbers as well it would probably be a different story here.

Additionally, RTX 30 series graphics cards were the most popular among crypto miners, and it wouldn’t be a far fetch to imagine some of those miners had a Steam account, so it's certainly possible some of these numbers come from crypto miners.

What do you think? Why has Nvidia done so much better than AMD in GPU market share? Is it because of crypto miners? Or something else? Are you currently using an Nvidia, AMD, or Intel brand GPU (integrated or not)? And which GPU would you go for if you were able to buy at MSRP? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on