In anticipation for their next entry in the Far Cry franchise, Ubisoft is making their latest title in the mainline series free to play this weekend. It may have been one of the most divisive Far Cry games upon release, but since then Far Cry 5 has become a beloved entry in the series, and you can try it out for free if you haven’t played it already.

Far Cry 5 will be free to play starting tomorrow August 5th until Monday August 9th on PC and consoles, where you’ll have full access to the whole game in solo or co-op modes. You can also start pre-loading the free trial from today on the Ubisoft Connect or Epic Games Store apps.

Each platform has a slightly different start time to others, so have a look below depending on which platform you want to try out the Far Cry 5 free trial on:

Platform Date Time PC via Ubisoft Store August 5th 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST PC via Epic Games Store 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 00:01AM PT / 3:01AM ET / 8:01AM BST Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One Stadia 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST

Of course, if you haven’t played FC5 yet and want to carry on as soon as the free trial ends, all progress during the free to play weekend will carry over and on top of that there will be discounts of up to 85% on the main game and Season Pass/DLC.

What do you think? Are you excited for Far Cry 6? Will you be trying out the Far Cry 5 free weekend? Or have you played it already? What did you think of it? Any tips for new players? Let us know!

