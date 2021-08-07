Up For Debate - How much does a gaming headset actually matter over cheaper headsets?

PC peripherals have long been a staple of PC gaming. Sure you can hook up a PC to a monitor with a bog standard keyboard and mouse and call it a day, but why do that when you can enhance your setup with some specific gaming hardware?

However, is it even worth it? Gaming chairs have long been a contentious debate online, with some claiming they are overpriced for what they are and to just get a normal office chair instead. This isn’t anything new, as we have long seen specifically ‘gaming’ branded peripherals that are essentially overpriced copies of cheaper products that are not aimed towards gamers.

So the ‘gamer’ branding has a bit of negative connotation associated with it when it comes to PC peripherals, but which ones? Does it apply to all of them? And is there a point of diminishing returns?

More specifically, this week we’re talking about headsets. We originally proposed who was your go-to brand for PC peripherals, so let’s take a deeper dive into a specific piece of hardware. Thanks to Zenmaster who proposed this suggestion in the comments of an article last week, and let us know which peripheral you want us to focus on next!

Diving deeper into gaming headsets, we want to know which one you use and does it actually benefit your performance/immersion? As headsets are mostly advertized to hear sounds more clearly, like enemy footsteps, to get an edge over your opponents. Additionally, they can greatly enhance immersion with clearer sound quality.

But the important part is does that really matter all that much? If the best gaming headset costs $200, you can bet most people will be happier sticking with a $50 headset they got from a local retailer. Is that $150 increase justified? That’s what we want to chat about today.

So what do you think? Which headset do you use? Is it specifically a gaming one? How much does it actually matter for gameplay performance? And what’s a good price point to look for in a gaming headset? Let’s debate!