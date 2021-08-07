Up For Debate - How much does a gaming headset actually matter over cheaper headsets?

Written by Chad Norton on Sat, Aug 7, 2021 5:00 PM

PC peripherals have long been a staple of PC gaming. Sure you can hook up a PC to a monitor with a bog standard keyboard and mouse and call it a day, but why do that when you can enhance your setup with some specific gaming hardware?

However, is it even worth it? Gaming chairs have long been a contentious debate online, with some claiming they are overpriced for what they are and to just get a normal office chair instead. This isn’t anything new, as we have long seen specifically ‘gaming’ branded peripherals that are essentially overpriced copies of cheaper products that are not aimed towards gamers.

So the ‘gamer’ branding has a bit of negative connotation associated with it when it comes to PC peripherals, but which ones? Does it apply to all of them? And is there a point of diminishing returns?

More specifically, this week we’re talking about headsets. We originally proposed who was your go-to brand for PC peripherals, so let’s take a deeper dive into a specific piece of hardware. Thanks to Zenmaster who proposed this suggestion in the comments of an article last week, and let us know which peripheral you want us to focus on next!

Diving deeper into gaming headsets, we want to know which one you use and does it actually benefit your performance/immersion? As headsets are mostly advertized to hear sounds more clearly, like enemy footsteps, to get an edge over your opponents. Additionally, they can greatly enhance immersion with clearer sound quality.

But the important part is does that really matter all that much? If the best gaming headset costs $200, you can bet most people will be happier sticking with a $50 headset they got from a local retailer. Is that $150 increase justified? That’s what we want to chat about today.

So what do you think? Which headset do you use? Is it specifically a gaming one? How much does it actually matter for gameplay performance? And what’s a good price point to look for in a gaming headset? Let’s debate!

Do you own a gaming or regular headset?

How much does a gaming headset actually matter for performance?

If you own a gaming headset what do you think of it so far?

Previous Article

Next Article

Recent Debates |

What is your weirdest keybinding?

43

What is the scariest game you’ve ever played?

58

Forza Horizon 5 PC performance report - Graphics card benchmarks

13

Forza Horizon 5 graphics optimization guide - most important graphics settings benchmarked

5

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition PC performance and GPU benchmarks

1

Popular Optimum PC Builds |

Star Citizen

Dying Light 2

Grand Theft Auto VI

New World

Age of Empires IV

Trending Comments |

i used to use trash talk key binding/script in csgo for !^%#s and giggles, you press a bound key and... - gerulis20

Just noticed game debate enabled profanity filter again... really? how old are we, 12? -\_- - gerulis20

What setting for GTX 1650 super + Ryzen 5 2400g + 16 gb ram? - umeshkhanna5000

Well considering this CoD shouldn't exist, I think it fits it just right. - rattlehead999

Sadly yes it is the case, this worries me i tought they will fix this but since they never fixed it... - Manumunguia

Best P2P Laptops |

ASUS TUF A15

MSI Bravo 15

Dell G3 15 (2020)

MSI GF65 Thin

Acer Nitro 5 2020

More Best Gaming Laptops list today

Recent Hardware News |

Nvidia graphics card prices slowly drop in Europe, while AMD GPU prices increase

19

Valve wants to continue making handheld devices like the Steam Deck after launch

38

How much does a gaming headset actually matter over cheaper headsets?

48

PlayStation VR 2 to focus on console quality AAA games, hybrid games will offer VR and non-VR

1

RTX 3090 has more market share on Steam than the entire AMD RX 6000 series lineup combined

37

More Hardware Articles...

Login or Register to join the debate

vlandren
Rep
0
Offline
02:16 Sep-12-2021

In the past I have spent a lot of money on Expensive Gaming headsets but this time I grabbed a $29.95 set from my local computer shop and firstly they are the most comfortable set Ive owned and if they break in 12 months they were well worth it I could buy 5 of these compared to my last set that were extremely uncomfortable.

0
BlackReaper23
Rep
9
Offline
19:08 Aug-10-2021

got myself Radon 610 for 30$ 2-3 years ago, best decision of my life, my ears are in heaven for 12+ hours

0
rattlehead999
Rep
1
Offline
08:33 Aug-09-2021

In shooters decent headphones, with good equalizer settings and a mini map that shows your teammates on it is basically a wall/map hack.

3
NeoPGX
Rep
15
Offline
admin approved badge
01:23 Aug-09-2021

Any peripheral that has "gaming" slapped on to its name is gonna be over-priced and will offer little, if any, benefit over a "non-gaming" one.


But they most likely offer no real benefit of any kind.


It's BS really.

2
GreekBlood
Rep
94
Offline
17:53 Aug-11-2021

Agreed. Only gaming headset I'd consider (if I didn't have my HD600 now) is the HyperX Cloud Orbit, because it has planar drivers and at this time and age, you rarely see them, especially on sub 400 euro headphones.

1
maramsp
Rep
19
Offline
00:23 Aug-09-2021

am using a webcam as mic, and a home cinemaset for sound.
Best thing you can ever get.. Gonna buy a webcam though with active noise canceling :) so its even better.
This way my ears wont get hurt at all after a long gaming time

0
furny12967
Rep
-25
Offline
22:29 Aug-08-2021

im using a logitech G933 its the best ive ever had for gaming

0
AngerXyro
Rep
1
Offline
22:09 Aug-08-2021

I'm currently using an Hyper X Cloud II headset, and it's the best I've ever used. Best €100 I've ever spent. Sound is so clear that I lower the volume down to 40%. Any other headset or whatever I used before had sound so bad that I had to crank them up to at least 80% just to understand lyrics and talking.

0
zippwer
Rep
17
Offline
18:59 Aug-08-2021

Main reasons why I choose gaming headset for games instead of high end audiophile ones are comfort, good microphone, surround sound and a frequency response (usually more bass) that gives an advantage by highlighting some sounds like gun shots etc.
And true gaming headsets does not provide most accurate sound reproduction but if it gives you an advantage over other headsets when playing I think trade off is worth it

0
Fudgehog
Rep
405
Offline
admin approved badge
08:13 Aug-08-2021

To me, the only reason I use gaming headphones is to be able to communicate during online games. If I play a singleplayer games or listen to music, I rather use speakers or my Hi-Fi headphones. So gaming headphones having a weaker quality of sound doesn't really bother me at all. I have a pair of HyperX Cloud Alphas and they sound quite decent actually, definitely not as good as my Bose QC35 or Beyerdynamic DT770 though.

0
OneWaone
Rep
1
Offline
07:21 Aug-08-2021

I currently have Audio-Technica ATH-M50X. I asked people through the shout (beside the GD logo) about headphones and they suggests to get gaming headphones instead. I'm currently trying to sell my headphone but seeing the comments on this article making me confused and worried about my decision. What do you guys think I should do?

0
Fudgehog
Rep
405
Offline
admin approved badge
08:15 Aug-08-2021

Are you happy with your current ones? In case you are, I see no reason to change. M50X surely sound better than about any gaming branded ones.

0
OneWaone
Rep
1
Offline
08:51 Aug-08-2021

I once tried my cousin's gaming headset. It feels quite amazing to be able to feel the "thump" of the gun-firing and hearing footsteps much clearly. Still torn on what need to do. I don't necessarily need to get a headset because I already have a mic, but I'd like to hear the aforementioned sounds again when playing.

0
Fudgehog
Rep
405
Offline
admin approved badge
12:08 Aug-08-2021

Then I guess you should ask your cousin what headphones exactly were the ones you tried and found enhancing the experience. I personally don't really hear a difference in my so called gaming headphones and music headphones when it comes to quality of sound effects, or direction of sounds. I guess there are gaming headphones which are more tailored towards enhancing those qualities than others.


And of course, sound profile can also be tuned with equalizer software. I'm using APO equalizer to change my headphones and speakers sound profiles more to my liking.

1
shuffl2me
Rep
-12
Offline
00:20 Aug-08-2021

i use a "gaming" headset if a headset with an attached mic of better than call centre quality is the base line. currently using the Astro A50's cost £300 but for incredible build quality, audio quality and a charging dock rather than just a usb cable is worth in my opinion.

0
shuffl2me
Rep
-12
Offline
00:21 Aug-08-2021

when i studied my Music degree i was using some AKG 272's which were about £250 of Audiophile studio reference headphone, i can barely tell the difference with my Astro A50's.

0
Seth22087
Rep
76
Offline
admin approved badge
22:29 Aug-07-2021

I used to use cheap headsets with microphone, but eventually I started trying better stuff, first ones I liked were Plantronics GameCom 367, I think, then I went through few more, but didn't like them as much and they all had in common some structural weakness, which basically meant I broke them pretty fast, either cable lost contact on one side, or something snapped.

0
Seth22087
Rep
76
Offline
admin approved badge
22:31 Aug-07-2021

But afterwards I loved HyperX Cloud 2 and that is what I am sticking with. I like sound quality, or at least it is good enough for me. And overall they seem to be doing best at surviving me, so that is always big plus in my book too.

0
zenmaster
Rep
28
Offline
23:17 Aug-07-2021

Yeah i dont see most people getting into DAC´s and studio headphones that cost 150€+ easly. Just get headphones that are good enough diminishing returns and all that.

1
ExxA90
Rep
12
Offline
22:28 Aug-07-2021

Tried all the hyper X headsets, thought they had awfull sound and were very quiet even with max volum. They were nice on the head though. Ended up getting a Rocat Khan Aimo and it has amazing sound & you can crank the volum up higher than any of the HyperX series.

0
D4rkXXX
Rep
69
Offline
22:52 Aug-07-2021

I have HyperX Cloud Stinger and I couldn't be happier with it given the price I bought it for (40 Euro), and it's not quiet at all at max volume, sometimes I even have to reduce it.
But then again, I use speakers most of the time, I love that kinda bass that shakes my room lol

1
mm123456
Rep
8
Offline
21:15 Aug-07-2021

after the use of my hyperx headphones and the ear plugs either be made from leather or memory foam to me all types of these headphones sucks. It doesn't matter how good they're if they're made of this material the earphone will wear out and get sticky everywhere and since then no matter the brand if they use the same stuff after 2,3 years it'll be the same so i've given up for headphones usage.

0
mm123456
Rep
8
Offline
21:16 Aug-07-2021

the thing outside i could suggest is using good speakers but be careful of the buzz sound especially if ure planning to get them with the subwoofer. Also i suggest to try them out before purchasing. As for headphones i use mobile headphones whenever i need to talk to someone and i havent any problems with the mic. Everyone hears me. But if u want better sound a quality headphones is a good start

0
Karibes
Rep
102
Offline
admin approved badge
19:50 Aug-07-2021

Simply, it is best to buy professional or studio grade headphones. Gaming headphones are often cheap which produces not good quality. I found out in July when I tested Bose QuietComfort 35 II which was graciously lent by company where I work then I decided to pick Sony WH-1000XM3 due to awesome noise cancelling. Man, Sony WH-1000XM3 are so mindblown. I got it for 180€ (during the huge sale) and I would and will never replace ever! Maybe I will replace if they keep upgrading Sony WH-1000XMx series.

1
Manumunguia
Rep
105
Offline
21:29 Aug-07-2021

I bought the WH-1000MX4 headphones and they are really extraordinary, specially the noise cancelling, i was blown by it, also when turned on the sound is way more clear , i use 90% of the features on these headphones but still think they are a little bit ovrpriced , i upgraded from the original beats solo wired from 2012 and it was a huge change.

1
Karibes
Rep
102
Offline
admin approved badge
22:31 Aug-07-2021

Hehe, I know. XM4 is quite better than XM3 in noise cancelling. But yeah, due to the quite high price I didn't want to pay a lot. Maybe if it was 300€-ish then I maybe would buy it.

0
balubiluba
Rep
0
Offline
18:56 Aug-07-2021

Just buy professional music gear (by professional I mean made for music production, or similar) rather than gaming. Better quality, last more, dont taint the sound (you hear what the devs intended) and dont look retarded

1
GreekBlood
Rep
94
Offline
19:02 Aug-07-2021

I agree, but, I really would like to try out the HyperX Cloud Orbit. Audeze™ planar magnetic drivers, I have never seen planar drivers in 300-400 euro headphones.
I tried the HyperX Cloud (1 or 2, don't remember) and for a gaming branded pair, it's really good, even for EDM type of music.

3
Karibes
Rep
102
Offline
admin approved badge
19:42 Aug-07-2021

Uff, damn, $400 for HyperX Cloud Orbit and yes, I also have never seen this Audeze™ planar magnetic drivers. I tried Cloud II and those were okay-ish. Currently I have been using Sony WH-1000XM3 and those are damn beyond every headphones I have owned.

0
GreekBlood
Rep
94
Offline
18:02 Aug-11-2021

Aparently Audeze has two "cheap" gaming headsets priced under 400 USD, but the rest is all abouve the 800 USD. That's some high end planar driver stuff. I'll definitely buy a planar pair in the future (about 10 years from now I recon).

1
GreekBlood
Rep
94
Offline
18:55 Aug-07-2021

First one was a Turtlebeach P11 and boi, what a disappointment. The drivers were interfering with the microphone, meaning that the other side could hear what I heard, even at low volumes. Had this as well on another gaming headset of which the detachable mute/volume buttons cable was faulty.
Then I bought the Sennheiser HDR170 and man, what an upgrade. It isolated the outside a lot better, and frankly, I think the P11 are even more "open back" than actual open back headphones. About half a year ago I upgraded to the Sennheiser HD 600, which is even..

0
GreekBlood
Rep
94
Offline
18:59 Aug-07-2021

...100x better in comfort (I really can't even wear the HDR170 anymore, it just hurts my ears lol). Sound quality wise I wouldn't go with a gaming headset. You can just use programs like HeSuVi and EqualizerAPO to fine tune a good pair of headphones for gaming use.


Topping it off, a standalone mic doesn't have to cost hundreds of euros. BM800 or the well known "snowball" do very well. Just use RTX Voice or if you have an AMD/Intel GPU RNNoise with EqualizerAPO.


I stand by the common saying: anything branded with gaming is crap quality.

0
velcroboy
Rep
30
Offline
17:53 Aug-07-2021

I have some Creative Fatal1ty headphones. I can't say they are good nor bad but they are worth the $20 I paid for them.

1
30011887
Rep
83
Offline
17:27 Aug-07-2021

i had the same thinking with my keyboard/mouse, thinking why bother paying over £100 when £30 is good enough, but then i bought an expensive keyboard/mouse and now a headset, the AKG K712 PRO, and i love them so much, much better audio and build quality compared to the many cheaper pairs, i never had better before so i didn't know what im missing out on

2
GreekBlood
Rep
94
Offline
19:05 Aug-07-2021

Nice to see that you're also rocking open backs. When I just got my Sennheiser HD600 I was shocked about how well and clear the bass sounds like. I really thought that bass would be thin on open backs.

1
D3ATHKeeper
Rep
93
Offline
senior admin badge
17:24 Aug-07-2021

I had a few gaming headsets in the past and the majority of them were terrible. Never go for a gaming branded headset as they have weird audio settings that just sound terrible. I would rather recommend good headphones and a dedicated mic. Would be far ahead of what's on the market now and for cheaper depending on what you go for.

1

Can They Run... |

| 60FPS, High, 1080p
Core i5-4430 3.0GHz GeForce GT 940 2GB 12GB
Login to vote!
fabiosilva
| 60FPS, Ultra, 4k
Ryzen 7 5800X 8-Core 3.8GHz GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Zotac Gaming Twin Edge OC 8GB 16GB
Login to vote!
MrStricken74
| 60FPS, Low, 1080p
Ryzen 5 3500X 6-Core 3.6GHz GeForce GTX 1060 Asus Dual OC 6GB 16GB
Login to vote!
tanjilrahman01
|
Core i7-920 Quad 2.67GHz GeForce GTX 950 2GB 8GB
Login to vote!
100% Yes [1 votes]
zombie404
| 60FPS, Ultra, 1440p
Ryzen 5 2600X 6-Core 3.6GHz GeForce RTX 2060 Super MSI Gaming 8GB 16GB
Login to vote!
Santi14
| 60FPS, Ultra, 1080p
Ryzen 5 2600X 6-Core 3.6GHz GeForce RTX 2060 Super MSI Gaming 8GB 16GB
Login to vote!
50% Yes [2 votes]
Santi14
| 60FPS, Medium, 1080p
Ryzen 5 3500X 6-Core 3.6GHz GeForce GTX 1060 Asus Dual OC 6GB 16GB
Login to vote!
0% No [1 votes]
tanjilrahman01
| 60FPS, Ultra, 1080p
Core i7-4770K 4-Core 3.5GHz GeForce RTX 2060 MSI Ventus XS OC 6GB 16GB
Login to vote!
100% Yes [1 votes]
kimivenkat
| 60FPS, High, 1080p
Core i7-11370H 4-Core 3.3GHz GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 16GB
Login to vote!
Lukerator
| 60FPS, High, 1080p
Core i7-6800K 6-Core 3.4GHz GeForce GTX 1080 Asus ROG Strix Gaming OC 8GB Edition 32GB
Login to vote!
100% Yes [2 votes]
viscount
| 60FPS, Ultra, 1080p
Core i7-6800K 6-Core 3.4GHz GeForce GTX 1080 Asus ROG Strix Gaming OC 8GB Edition 32GB
Login to vote!
viscount
| 60FPS, High, 4k
Ryzen 5 3600 6-Core 3.6GHz Radeon RX 5700 XT Sapphire Pulse 8GB 16GB
Login to vote!
0% No [1 votes]
RandyLegacy
| 60FPS, High, 4k
Athlon X4 750K Radeon R9 270X XFX Double D Black Edition 8GB
Login to vote!
0% No [1 votes]
RandyLegacy
| 60FPS, High, 1080p
Core i7-7700 4-Core 3.6GHz GeForce GTX 1070 Gigabyte G1 Gaming 8GB Edition 16GB
Login to vote!
100% Yes [1 votes]
anderlan01
| 60FPS, Ultra, 1080p
Core i5-11400 6-Core 2.7GHz GeForce RTX 3060 Ultra 16GB
Login to vote!
100% Yes [1 votes]
ceycaduda
| 60FPS, Low, 1080p
Core i3-7100 2-Core 3.9GHz GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB 8GB
Login to vote!
Enkkidu
| 60FPS, High, 1440p
Core i7-8086K 6-Core 4.0GHz GeForce GTX 1080 16GB
Login to vote!
66.6667% Yes [3 votes]
Lexara12
| 60FPS, High, 1440p
Core i7-2600 4-Core 3.40GHz GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB 16GB
Login to vote!
0% No [7 votes]
Lexara12
| 30FPS, High, 4k
Ryzen 7 2700 8-Core 3.2GHz GeForce GTX 1070 Ti MSI Gaming 8GB 16GB
Login to vote!
60% Yes [5 votes]
MicroGamming05
| 60FPS, High, 1080p
Core i7-2600 4-Core 3.40GHz GeForce GTX 1650 Super 4GB 16GB
Login to vote!
0% No [1 votes]
heskeththeodore