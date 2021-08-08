For as long as PC gamers have dubbed the standard performance on PC as 60fps, FOV sliders have been asked for in games too. It’s a staple of the PC gaming community now that if a game ships without an FOV slider then it’s a terrible PC port. Come on, it’s 2021 people, and we still have to put up with games that launch without FOV sliders?

Either way, Field of View is a very important feature for PC gamers, but no one ever seems to really talk about what FOV they actually use. Consoles generally lack the horsepower to run the latest games at full graphics settings (at least, before the latest generation of consoles) and so had to cut corners like a reduced FOV for less geometry rendering.

That, and the fact that most console players will likely be playing on a big TV from further away, meant low FOV’s were never really something to get that much annoyed about on consoles. On PC however, where players are often just mere inches from their monitor, a low FOV can cause serious motion sickness issues among others.

So what is the optimal FOV for PC gamers? Well, that generally comes down to the distance you are from the monitor, and what you personally prefer. It also depends on whether you have a multi-monitor setup, as these can increase your FOV without adding distortion to the image.

What do you think? What FOV do you normally set your games to? Do you have a wider FOV to see more around you? Or do you go for lower FOVs to increase immersion and/or save on FPS performance? Let’s debate!

