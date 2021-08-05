Although this year will mark the longest period between any new Battlefield titles since the series first launched in 2002, EA has confirmed that it “probably makes sense” to release a new Battlefield game every 2 years now, as well as their plans to turn the franchise into a service for gamers.

Battlefield 2042 is launching later this year on October 22nd 2021, but before it is released the previous games in the series all released on a more frequent schedule. Battlefield 5 was released in 2018, and prior to that Battlefield 1 launched in 2016, Battlefield: Hardline in 2014, Battlefield 4 in 2013, and Battlefield 3 in 2011.

During their first quarter earnings call recently, CEO Andrew Wilson talked about the future of the Battlefield franchise and their release schedule, more specifically citing a release every 2 years: “I think that is our orientation but more importantly I think you should think about Battlefield as a service,” Wilson said.

“You know, what we’re doing for the launch of this game is really revolutionising and reinventing what all our epic scale warfare is in the context of gameplay. In addition to that, we’ve announced Battlefield Portal, which really starts to lean into user generated content and will drive deep, long-term engagement in the game.”

Additionally, Wilson also mentioned the other mystery game mode coming to BF2042 known as ‘Hazard Zone’, which we should be learning more about soon: “And while we’ve announced Hazard Zone, to date we haven’t disclosed a lot about what’s going on there, and you’ll hear more about that in the coming months.”

Interestingly, Wilson also mentioned how EA believes the future of Battlefield is Live Service. Although exactly what that means is unclear, but it sounds like there will be some free-to-play elements moving forward (much like the rumored post-launch content). Additionally, Wilson also referenced the planned mobile release of a brand new Battlefield game next year, separate to Battlefield 2042:

“You should understand that this really forms the foundation of what we believe the future of live service around Battlefield is, which over time will include a mobile launch, will include some free to enter components, and really change the nature of what happens from launch to launch.”

“So that while an every other year launch probably makes sense if we think about it today, we’re really focused on 365-day engagement in the franchise at a platform level across any device that consumers may want to play on.”

What do you think? Are you excited for Battlefield 2042? How do you feel about it being a Live Service? What kind of Live Service elements do you think there will be other than what has already been revealed? And is a biannual release good for the Battlefield franchise?

