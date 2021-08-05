EA’s recent quarter earnings call has a lot of interesting tidbits to pick from, including new information as to how well the recent Mass Effect Remastered Trilogy had sold, as well as their continued investment into the Mass Effect franchise and other single player games like Star Wars.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition launched earlier this year to very good reception from fans, unifying the first three games with updated visuals and gameplay to create a more cohesive trilogy. During the call, CEO of Electronic Arts, Andrew Wilson, mentioned that sales of the remaster exceeded expectations.

“The launch of Mass Effect Legendary Edition, the remaster of the first three Mass Effect games, reignited the passion of fans around the world, driving sales performance well above our expectations,” said Wilson.

Additionally, single player Action Adventure game Star Wars: Jedi - Fallen Order recently launched on next-gen consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. EA previously confirmed they are developing a sequel, but reiterated that they will be investing further into both the Mass Effect and Jedi Fallen Order franchises:

“Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order coming to the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 was also a moment for new and returning players to jump into that amazing game,” Wilson said. “We are going to continue to invest in both of these franchises as well as more of our amazing IP.”

Of course, BioWare revealed last year that they are indeed officially working on a new Mass Effect game, currently coined as Mass Effect 5 or Mass Effect Next. Details are slim, and we’re likely very far away still from seeing anything official yet. However, any news on new Star Wars games by EA will have to wait until 2022.

What do you think? Did you enjoy the Mass Effect Legendary Edition? Are you excited for more Mass Effect and Jedi Fallen Order content? What changes/improvements would you like to see in their upcoming sequels?

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on