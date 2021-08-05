Every year we see several events planned for some big game reveals, although the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has put a spanner in most of them, Gamescom is returning this year once again as an all-digital event. Thankfully, we also now have the official time and date of the Opening Night Live.

This year’s Gamescom Opening Night Live event will take place 3 weeks from now on August 25th and last for 2 hours. Essentially a Summer Game Fest 2.0, hosted by Geoff Keighley, you can expect some big announcements for upcoming games, big or small. Here’s a breakdown of when you can watch depending on your time zone:

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021 time and dates:

Gamescom Opening Night Live PT (US West Coast) ET (US East Coast) BST (UK) CEST (Central Europe) AEDT (Australia) Time 11am 2pm 7pm 8pm 4am Date August 25th August 26th

Gamescom Opening Night Live will start at 11am PT on August 25th for those living on the US West Coast like Los Angeles, or 2pm ET for those on the US East Coast like New York. For Europe, that will be 7pm BST in the UK, or 8pm CEST for Central Europe. And for those in Austral;ia that’s 4am the following day, on August 26th.

As for what we can expect specifically? Well, we honestly don’t know at the moment considering all the major game delays and games coming out this holiday. But considering Take-Two confirmed they will announce a “new franchise” at the end of this month, you can probably bet it will be announced then.

Additionally, rumors have been going around about Sony holding another PlayStation event soon. Although separate to Gamescom Opening Night Live, hopefully we’ll see something PlayStation-related, and even maybe get some info about the next PlayStation game coming to PC, which is most likely Uncharted 4.

Gamescom Opening Night Live will be “streaming & co-streaming everywhere” when it debuts, so expect the official main livestream somewhere on Twitch or YouTube, which we’ll update with official links when they’re revealed.

What do you think? Are you excited for Gamescom Opening Night Live? What announcements/reveals do you want to see there? Let us know!