No matter how you feel about virtual reality gaming, the market is steadily improving. That also means more games being developed for the platform, but we still need a big push to make it even more mainstream. According to several sources, Sony is planning to develop “console-quality AAA games” for the PlayStation VR 2.

According to multiple reports, Sony recently held a 90-minute developer conference for potential developers for the upcoming PlayStation VR 2 (the next-gen version of Sony’s VR headset compatible with PlayStation 5 consoles). In it, they reportedly discussed some very interesting news for VR fans.

First of all, Sony is apparently looking more into developing hybrid games for the PS5/PSVR2, which will see games launch with optional VR support. So instead of developing a full game for VR only, many titles will ship with an optional VR mode, much like Hitman 3, No Mans Sky, etc.

They’re also apparently looking into new rendering techniques for VR games that will help increase VR performance whilst retaining visual quality. Plus, Sony is apparently eager to remaster a lot of the original PSVR games for the PSVR2 headset.

In addition to that, some of the early rumored specs suggest the PSVR2 controllers will feature touch sensors for players fingers (much like the Valve Index) and apparently can even track how far a player’s fingers are from the sensor.

The biggest problem with the VR market so far is accessibility, something which Oculus has done very well with thanks to their relatively cheap and mobile and Quest headsets. But PSVR also opens up a lot of avenues for accessibility on consoles, and with Sony’s backing to push for more VR-compatible games, might be the push the market needs right now.

What do you think? Are you interested in PlayStation VR? How do you feel about hybrid VR games? Is that a good solution for the VR market? Or will that bring on some issues? Let us know your thoughts!

