Electronic Arts may not be known for their valiant successes in studio acquisitions, apparently, but they want to turn that around. After shutting down multiple beloved studios in the past, EA now thinks they might have turned a new leaf as they believe they don’t get enough credit for how they handle them.

During their recent earnings call, Blake Jorgensen, the CFO at EA, praised their acquisition of Codemasters as their latest release of F1 2021 is currently performing very well and sales are exceeding expectations, something which Jorgensen attributes to how well Codemasters managed to merge with EA’s strategies.

“It's to the testament of an exceptional game development team that was able to produce the right assets, to produce the right marketing materials to help us drive this business and the teams working together,” Jorgensen said. “And you know what? I think we don't get enough credit for that.”

Admittedly EA has handled the Codemasters acquisition better than they have others in the past, with the CEO of Codemasters themselves praising EA and claiming they are a “perfect fit” by being able to keep their identity without much interference.

Another good example is Respawn, who not only impressed many (through reception and sales) with the single player Action Adventure Star Wars: Jedi - Fallen Order, but have also seen continued breakout success with the popular Battle Royale game Apex Legends.

“Respawn has obviously driven the amazing development of Apex, but they've partnered with us extremely well to drive what is now—it's coming up to almost $2 billion in business over two years. That's unheard of in our industry. And I'm not sure we get enough credit for it.”

Of course, Respawn and Codemasters have only reached so high standing on the corpses of countless other studios that EA shut down over the years. Many of which fans are still not over, despite many successors coming after them.

Maybe this is signifying a change for the publisher, but they can’t expect everyone to immediately praise them after beloved studios like Visceral Games, Westwood, Pandemic Studios etc. Just look at the initial reception of EA possibly acquiring Codemasters and you’ll see there isn’t much faith in EA in that front.

What do you think? Has EA handled studio acquisitions well recently? Are these good for the studios working with them? Let us know your thoughts!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on