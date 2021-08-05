Another week means another round of free games on the Epic Games Store, once again bringing us a dynamic duo of indie games. It seems that Epic had an issue last minute though as we were supposed to get another indie game called Speed Brawl, but was quickly changed at the last minute.

This time the critically acclaimed A Plague Tale: Innocence (which is also getting a sequel, A Plague Tale: Requiem, soon), as well as the (literally) short-lived adventure game Minit are up for grabs. You can claim your free copy by August 12th, where the next batch of free game(s) will be available to claim for free.

Do without further ado, here’s this week’s free games on the Epic Games Store.

--------------

“Follow the grim tale of young Amicia and her little brother Hugo, in a heartrending journey through the darkest hours of history. Hunted by Inquisition soldiers and surrounded by unstoppable swarms of rats, they will come to know and trust each other.”

--------------

“Minit is a peculiar little adventure played sixty seconds at a time.” And that’s it, no further descriptions required. That little blurb is all you need to know.

--------------

And that’s it for the Epic Games Store free games this week, be sure to claim your copies before August 12th when the popular sci-fi RPG Rebel Galaxy will be up for grabs.

What do you think? Which game are you most excited to play for free? Are you excited for A Plague Tale: Requiem? Let us know!