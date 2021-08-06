From carving through hordes of the undead to loveable cheesy one-liners, it’s amazing that it’s taken this long to make a proper co-op video game based on the Evil Dead universe. Unfortunately, it looks like we’ll have to wait a little bit longer for this one, as it is the most recent title to get delayed again.

Not groovy.

Evil Dead: The Game will now launch in February 2022, but along with the usual reasons for extra polish and whatnot, developer Saber Interactive also revealed they are working on a single player mode for the game too, as it was originally planned to be multiplayer only.

“Evil Dead: The Game will be releasing in February 2022,” the Twitter post reads. “Hey groovy gamers, we're targeting a new release date to give the team some extra time for polish and to ensure this is the ultimate Evil Dead experience you’re all waiting for!”

“This additional time is also allowing us to implement a single-player option that will let you enjoy the game when you are without your co-op compadres.”

We don’t know a huge amount of details regarding gameplay, but it looks like it’ll be the standard co-op zombie shooter affair like the Left 4 Dead series. If that is the case, a single player mode likely just lets you play with AI bots, and on top of that the upcoming Back 4 Blood release would certainly muddy the waters.

What do you think? Are you excited for the Evil Dead: The Game? How do you feel about a single player option? And what’s your favorite piece of media from Evil Dead? Let us know!