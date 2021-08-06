Ubisoft’s upcoming extreme sports multiplayer game is getting a free public Beta later this month, so if you want to experience the thrills of 5 different extreme sports in some massive open world landscapes then this would be a good chance to see whether it will be for you.

Riders Republic is launching October 28th 2021, but the Beta kicks off on August 23rd to 25th. You can check out the full details of the Beta below, as well as details on how to get access. As far as we can tell, the Beta will include most (if not all) content from the final release.

The Riders Republic Beta will begin on August 23rd at 7am UTC (midnight PT / 3am ET / 7pm BST) and end on August 25th at 4pm UTC (9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST). You can sign up for the Beta on most platforms including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.

The Beta is available in all countries except for Iran, North Korea, Crimea & Sebastopol, Syria, Sudan, Cuba, and China (mainland).

Unfortunately, the Riders Republic Beta is a work in progress version of the game and so your progress will not carry over to the final version. Additionally, the Beta will be under NDA and so don’t expect any streamers/content creators/media outlets to report on the experience.

You can sign up to the Beta here, and all Ubisoft+ members will get instant access to the Beta. Those selected will get an email confirming their participation and you’ll then be able to pre-download the game on August 21st using your Ubisoft Connect account.

Ubisoft also revealed that the official PC system requirements will be announced soon, though the game will be around 19GB-21GB in size, depending on the platform.

