Fans have been desperately pleading for EA to return to the Dead Space franchise, albeit not in the same vein as how they handled Dead Space 3. Well, just a couple weeks ago EA gave fans just that, but in the form of a next-gen remake of the original Dead Space, and a new report suggests when we might actually get to see more of it.

According to a new report online, EA is apparently targeting a Fall 2022 launch for the upcoming Dead Space Remake. However, this is a best-case scenario situation as further issues with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic could push it back, but EA is apparently keen to debut a new trailer by the end of the year that could give us a release date.

Of course, take it with a grain of salt since EA hasn’t officially confirmed it yet, but hopefully the rumor is true as it means we’ll be able to jump back into the world of Dead Space as the iconic Isaac Clarke sooner than we might have expected. After all, Fall 2022 is just over a year away now.

What do you think? Are you excited for the Dead Space Remake? When do you think it will be released? And do you think this could lead to an eventual Dead Space 4? Let us know!

