The latest - and quite possibly, the greatest - entry in the Resident Evil series released to critical acclaim and fan reception. Unfortunately, PC players were plagued by performance issues at launch that prevented most from enjoying the game properly, but a new patch is launching soon to help alleviate that.

Capcom has revealed that another performance patch is coming for Resident Evil 8 soon, releasing on August 10th for PC players. It’s unclear if this is an additional update to the last one that focused on reducing performance issues from the DRM used in the game. It will also improve the implementation of AMD’s FSR technology.

The DRM issues that came about not too long ago were quickly addressed by a performance patch that aimed to optimize the use of DRM. However, some users still reported cases of stuttering and low performance after the update, which seemingly failed to completely eliminate the problem.

Hopefully this new patch will further address the stuttering issues, as the notes simply say that “internal processing will be improved to optimize performance” as well as “minor fine-tuning to FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR).”

What do you think? Are you still experiencing performance issues in Resident Evil 8? What kind? Let us know!