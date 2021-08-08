During the Square Enix E3 2021 showcase, we didn’t get a huge amount of gaming news, though there were some interesting moments. Most notably, Square showed off their new Marvel single player game based on the popular Guardians of the Galaxy, and we have some new gameplay to look at.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy launches on October 26th 2021, and the new gameplay trailer shows off the game’s main villain, known as Lady Hellbender. If you’re a fan of the original comics series or the recent movies, you should feel right at home in the awkward comedy.

There’s also a developer commentary on the EIdos Montreal YouTube page for the same video above, which gives some interesting insights into development as well as what the rest of the game will feature, including several “larger than life” characters and around 6 hours of interactive cutscenes.

What do you think? Are you excited for Marvels Guardians of the Galaxy? Are you a fan of the comics, movies, or both? What other superhero stories would you like to see explored in a video game? Let us know!