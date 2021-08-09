A leaked slide from Take-Two Interactive has revealed the publisher is working on 6 “new iterations of previously released titles,” or in other words, potential remasters/remakes of older games. Thanks to the leaked slide we now know what a few of them are, including “three unannounced” projects that are rumored to be Grand Theft Auto-related.

So Take-Two is planning to release 6 remasters/remakes by the end of Fiscal Year 2022 (March 31st 2022), and those include the Grand Theft Auto 5: Expanded and Enhanced edition for the next-gen consoles, the Grand Theft Auto Online standalone version, as well as Kerbal Space Program for next-gen consoles.

The other 3 then, are yet to be known. However, that doesn’t stop some rumors from floating about. Rumors of Rockstar’s original Grand Theft Auto 3 getting the remake treatment started to swirl around earlier this year, along with potential remakes of GTA San Andreas and Vice City. All 3 of those would fit nicely into Take-Two's 3 unannounced projects as a 'Definitive Edition Collection' for sure.

The most recent example from Take-Two would be the Mafia Definitive Edition Trilogy, which were some beloved games that got the remake/remastered touch-up treatment, which would work pretty well on the GTA franchise and with the absence of Grand Theft Auto 6 nowhere to be seen, would surely be gobbled up by desperate fans.

Then there’s also a Red Dead Redemption remake/remaster that PC players have been begging for for years, but then what are the other 2 projects? Either way, it would certainly make sense for them to be GTA related. One thing’s for sure though, as Take-Two will be announcing a “new franchise” soon, and it might be the rumored Marvel XCOM game.

What do you think? Would you be interested in a remake/remaster of Grand Theft Auto 3, San Andreas, and Vice City? Which one would you most be interested in? What other remasters/remakes could Take-Two be working on other than GTA? Let us know!

