The beloved South Park TV series is the disgustingly brilliant brainchild of Matt Stone and Trey Parker, and whether you like the show or not the last two PC games were fairly well received, as they were surprisingly competent RPGs. Now a new report confirms the duo is working on a new game, but this time without the help of Ubisoft.

South Park: The Fractured But Whole was the latest release in 2017, a follow up to the 2014 release of South Park: The Stick of Truth. A new report recently stated that Parker and Stone have signed a new $900 Million Deal With ViacomCBS that includes more seasons of South Park, 14 new movies (some of them South Park related), as well as a new 3D game.

We don’t know anything about the new title other than that it won’t be in collaboration with Ubisoft like the last 2 were. Instead, South Park 3 - or whatever it’s called - will be developed by an in-house studio.

Interestingly, the report also mentions that the new game will be “set in the world” of South Park, so not necessarily a direct follow-up to The Fractured But Whole, nor might it feature the same cast of characters we’ve come to grow and love. The $900 million deal mentions movies that “expand on the existing world” of South Park, so maybe the game will follow the same expanded universe.

What do you think? Are you excited for a new South Park game? What did you think of the last 2? Which one was your favorite? And what would you like to see in the new game? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on