The wait is nearly over as the upcoming co-op Action-Shooter that is a spiritual successor to the beloved Left 4 Dead series is finally releasing an Open Beta this week so players can get a chance to taste the action early. But what kind of PC specs are needed to run the Back 4 Blood Open Beta?

Developer Turtle Rock Studios hasn't given us the official Back 4 Blood PC system requirements yet, but they have revealed some recommended PC specs for the upcoming Open Beta to see if our systems are up to snuff, and it seems like they're not too demanding.

Here's the official Back 4 Blood Open Beta PC system requirements...

Back 4 Blood Open Beta recommended system requirements

Back 4 Blood requires at least a GTX 970 or RX 590 graphics card in order to meet the recommended system requirements running on High graphics settings at 1080p resolution. You will also need 12GB of RAM, which should help achieve 60fps performance.

Looking over the specs listed above, the Back 4 Blood Open Beta recommended requirements need around a 7 year old PC to run at its best.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Back 4 Blood System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Back 4 Blood GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Back 4 Blood Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.