The zombiefest spritual successor to the classic Left 4 Dead series is nearly here, but first the developers at Turtle Rock Studios are giving us a chance to play it early thanks to an upcoming Open Beta. But what kind of graphics settings are available in Back 4 Blood?

Back 4 Blood launches on October 12th, and an Open Beta is starting this Thursday on August 12th. However, some lucky players got to take part in an Early Access Beta this past weekend, so we were able to have a look at what kind of PC graphics settings are available in B4B.

So let's take a look at all the Back 4 Blood PC graphics settings...

Back 4 Blood graphics settings

Window Mode

Screen Resolution

Anti-Aliasing

Nvidia DLSS

Motion Blur

Chromatic Aberration

Adaptive FX Quality

Field of View

VSync

Limit FPS

Quality

Custom Quality Settings

Post Processing Quality

Texture Quality

Effects Quality

Shadow Quality

Foliage Quality

Brightness

HDR

Brightness

Contrast

Saturation

Advanced Settings

Graphics API

Sharpening

Resolution Scale

Screen Space

And so that's all the PC graphics settings available in the Back 4 Blood Beta! Currently it's unknown if there will be any changes or additions upon final release, but right now there is a decent selection of options to choose from to get that balance of visual quality and FPS performance.

In terms of actual quality settings there isn't actually a whole lot to customize to the visual look of the game. In fact, there are only 5 different quality settings available like Post Processing Quality, Texture Quality, Effects Quality, Shadow Quality, and Foliage Quality.

However, there are some other welcome additions to then help boost performance. For starters, Nvidia's DLSS is a great solution not only for Anti-Aliasing but also for increasing performance on compatible graphics cards. Plus a Resolution Scale and Limit FPS options are always welcome too.

Although there aren't any descriptions for what each settings does, as far as we can tell the Adaptive FX Quality setting seems to adjust the quality of effects in order to improve performance. And if you can't tell the difference then free FPS is always a nice addition.

Apart from that though there really isn't much else to note. Players have the option of choosing DirectX11 or DirectX12, plus there's sharpening for those who want a really crisp image, or even some settings for HDR if you have a compatible monitor.

Hopefully Turtle Rock Studios will add more quality settings at launch, and at least provide some descriptions for the settings in case we want to see if there's anything else going on under the hood and to get a better idea of how each option affects visual quality.