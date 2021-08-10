Pack your swimsuits and some sun cream because we’re heading to Mexico later this year when the next Forza Horizon launches on November 5th. The developers at Playground Games have already given us a detailed look at the individual biomes, but what is the full map like for Forza Horizon 5?

Thankfully, we now have a full map reveal, which gives us a good look at the full picture of the entire location. As mentioned before, Forza Horizon 5 will include different seasons that can drastically change the look and feel of each biome, what we’re looking at now is the Summer version of FH5’s map.

It is noticeably larger than Forza Horizon 4’s map, 50% larger to be precise. While you can see roughly where each distinct biome lands on the map, it’s the massive volcano that is the biggest and most obvious feature. Hell, it looked big in the trailer, but here it takes up nearly an entire quarter of the map it seems.

If you want some more insights into Forza Horizon 5, it’s map, and more, then checkout the latest episode of Forza Horizon 5: Let’s Go stream below. You can skip to around the 27 minute mark if you want to get another look at the full map, which is where they initially revealed the whole thing.

What do you think? Are you excited for Forza Horizon 5? What do you think of the new map? Is it bigger or smaller than you imagined? What stands out to you the most? And what’s your favorite Forza Horizon map so far? Let us know!