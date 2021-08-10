The recent issues with the PC hardware market have seen inflated prices for both graphics cards and processors alike. However, recent trends have shown GPU prices to be dropping across Europe as availability has increased significantly as well as a drop in demand for cryptocurrency mining.

Since the last report, it seems that Nvidia graphics cards have further dropped in price, whereas AMD GPUs have increased in price. The difference is only slight at the moment, and AMD’s issues can be down to limited supply still, though that will apparently improve over the next quarters.

The new report comes from German site 3DCenter who have been tracking the prices of graphics cards in Germany since the start of the year when prices started to increase. This is nowhere representative of GPU prices across the globe, but they certainly are signs of improvement in pricing and availability.

As you can see, Nvidia and AMD graphics cards are still prices above MSRP, but nowhere near the massive 200-300% spike back in May. Currently, it seems that Nvidia GPUs are on average 44% above MSRP, whereas AMD GPUs are 59% above MSRP.

The trend then expects Nvidia graphics cards to return to MSRP by the end of the year, though this can obviously take a bit longer as retailers don’t want to lose out too quickly on their increased profit margins from the inflated prices. AMD graphics cards are likely to follow soon after as supply improves.

What do you think? Do you reckon Nvidia GPU prices will return to MSRP by the end of the year? Or will it take longer? And what about AMD graphics cards? What is pricing and availability in your region like now compared to a few months ago? Let us know!

Source

