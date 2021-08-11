It seems the Beta fever is going around at the moment, as one game begins to close its doors another one opens. We knew a free Open Beta was coming soon for Diablo 2 Resurrected, but now Blizzard has finally confirmed exactly when that is, and some fans will be able to jump in early.

According to Blizzard, the Diablo 2 Resurrected Beta will start on August 20th, and it will be free and open to anyone. However, if you pre-ordered the game already then you can get access even sooner, like this weekend sooner. In other words, the Diablo 2 Resurrected Early Access Beta begins on August 13th.

A few important notes for the Beta though: as with the previous Technical Alpha, players will only have access to the first two acts of the game, although there will be no level cap so you can level up to your heart’s content. Additionally, 5 of the 7 classes in the game will be available to play as, including: Paladin, Druid, Barbarian, Amazon, and Sorceress.

It’s not the first time a free Open Beta is preceded by an Early Access version for fans who pre-ordered, as Back 4 Blood did exactly that just last week. However, if you’re lucky enough to get into the Early Access Beta of the Diablo 2 Remake then your progress will carry over to the following public Open Beta weekend.

Diablo 2 Resurrected Beta will begin at 10am PT (1pm ET / 6pm BST / 3am AEDT) on both dates (August 13th and August 20th) and both will last for only 3 days. Diablo 2 Resurrected launches on September 23rd, and if you want to see how well the game will run on your system, then check out the official PC system requirements.

What do you think? Are you excited for Diablo 2 Resurrected? Will you be joining the Beta weekend(s)? Have you been playing anything else in anticipation? Let us know!

