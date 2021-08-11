If you’ve been following the hype around E3 2021 earlier this year, then you know one game that surprisingly managed to become the most anticipated game of E3. It’s the sequel to the fan favorite Forza Horizon series, and around 11 minutes of brand new gameplay has emerged online.

Thanks to YouTuber Don Joewon Song who managed to get some early gameplay footage of the upcoming Forza Horizon 5. If you’ve been wanting to see new gameplay outside of the recent Let’s Go! Livestreams, then now is your chance before FH5 launches on November 22nd.

The gameplay above shows off the new Mexico map that has already been shown off in previous streams, including a full map reveal as well as an extensive look at each of the unique biomes. It may be a while until the game actually comes out, but maybe we can live vicariously through some early gameplay.

What do you think? Are you excited for Forza Horizon 5? How do you feel about the gameplay above? Let us know!

