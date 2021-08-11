Immersive Sims may not be the most popular or successful genre of video games, but that doesn’t stop some developers from trying. The upcoming Soviet Immersive Sim known as Atomic Heart has captured the attention of many gamers, and it looks like it might be close to releasing soon.

Developer Mundfish recently answered some questions in their official Discord group via their updated FAQ. In it, they revealed that Atomic Heart is in the final stages of development, but they don’t want to announce a final release date just yet over worries of delays. Plus, we got some more information on gameplay.

“You should know the main thing: never before were we able to say “The game is ready, now it is at the stage of polishing and final assembly”. And now, quite recently, we said this phrase – and it is true. The long wait is almost over, we promise,” Mundfish said.

“We cannot tell you the release date right now due to a million little nuances, starting with factors beyond our control (localization of the game into other languages), and ending with the mood and atmosphere within the team, which will obviously be worse if we eventually have to move this date.”

But that’s not all, as Mundfish also revealed that Atomic Heart will include 2 endings to the game, which is quite a surprise considering the game will have a “strict linear plot”. Either way, the ending will depend on a certain moral choice that players will have to make towards the end of the game:

“We've put an important moral choice in the hands of the player closer to the finale, because we want to nudge the community to argue and discuss about the themes that we have laid out in the story. We want you to draw your own conclusions and make your own decision, not being influenced by forces from above.”

Hopefully Mundfish can stick the landing with that, as usually ending a game with an arbitrary ‘pick your ending’ without any sense of build up to it doesn’t usually end well (see: Mass Effect 3’s infamous Red/Blue/Green ending). Then again, if it is all to provoke discussion regarding themes, maybe this time won’t be so bad.

What do you think? Are you excited for Atomic Heart? How do you feel about the ‘pick your ending’ mechanic towards the end of games? Can it work? Or does it always end in disappointment? And when do you think Atomic Heart will actually release? Let us know!